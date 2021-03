Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 15:18 Hits: 0

The discovery of a previously unknown hepatitis B virus in donkeys and zebras opens up new opportunities for understanding the course of the disease. A global research consortium was able to show that the course of the infection with this virus is similar to that of chronic hepatitis B in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317111809.htm