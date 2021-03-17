The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Double-duty catalyst generates hydrogen fuel while cleaning up wastewater

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Hydrogen is a pollution-free energy source when it's extracted from water using sunlight instead of fossil fuels. But current strategies for 'splitting' or breaking apart water molecules with catalysts and light require the introduction of chemical additives to expedite the process. Now, researchers have developed a catalyst that destroys medications and other compounds already present in wastewater to generate hydrogen fuel, getting rid of a contaminant while producing something useful.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317141722.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version