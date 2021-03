Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:56 Hits: 0

A large gathering of fish tempts harbour porpoises to search for food around oil and gas platforms, even though the noise from these industrial plants normally to scare the whales away. Decommissioned platforms may therefore serve as artificial reefs in the North Sea.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318085602.htm