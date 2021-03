Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:56 Hits: 0

Some of the newly described lichen species from the Micarea genus may be unique to the biodiversity hotspot that is the Taita Hills in Kenya. The area may contain even more lichen species yet to be discovered.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318085607.htm