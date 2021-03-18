A modified protein appears to trigger lung fibrosis after environmental exposure

Articles

Research shows how cadmium and carbon black can trigger lung macrophages to produce a modified protein, citrullinated vimentin, which leads to lung fibrosis. Researchers also describe mechanistic steps in lung macrophages and lung fibroblasts that leads to the lung scarring. One enzyme involved in these steps, PAD2, may be a promising target to attenuate cadmium/carbon black-induced fibrosis. The study also reports a potential mouse disease model for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

