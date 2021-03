Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:56 Hits: 0

Our knowledge of Alzheimer's disease has grown rapidly in the past few decades but it has proven difficult to translate fundamental discoveries about the disease into new treatments. Now researchers have developed a model of the early stages of Alzheimer's disease in rhesus macaques. The macaque model could allow better testing of new treatments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318085627.htm