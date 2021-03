Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:56 Hits: 0

A new study reports a high global prevalence of both depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic and shows how implementation of mitigation strategies including public transportation and school closures, and stay-at-home orders impacted such disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318085630.htm