Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:24 Hits: 0

The fossil of an unusual shark specimen reminiscent of manta rays sheds light on morphological diversity in Cretaceous sharks. This plankton feeder was discovered in Mexico and analysed by an international team of palaeontologists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318142442.htm