Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:25 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a new statistical model that predicts which cities are more likely to become infectious disease hotspots, based both on interconnectivity between cities and the idea that some cities are more suitable environments for infection than others.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318142518.htm