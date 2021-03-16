City of Chicago Calls for More Information on Controversial Metal Shredding Operation Move

CHICAGO – In response to a permit application for the controversial move of a notorious metal shredding operation to the Southeast Side, the Chicago Department of Public Health sent a deficiency letter today to Reserve Management Group (RMG) seeking further information and signaling that the City is not prepared to propose a draft at this time. A growing coalition of community, health, and environmental groups have long pushed the City to deny permits for the move, while two federal agencies continue investigations of discriminatory practices associated with the operation’s move from Lincoln Park to the banks of the Calumet River.

Following is a shared reaction from residents and environmental justice advocates opposed to the facility, including Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke, Southeast Environmental Task Force, People for Community Recovery, Bridges/Puentes, Southeast Youth Alliance, United Neighbors of the 10th Ward, East Side Educators for Environmental Justice, A New World Bread, LLC, 32nd Ward United, George Washington High School Student Voice Committee, Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez, CHE Cook County, Alliance of the South East, Health & Medicine Policy Research Group,and NRDC:

“We are relieved that the City is not charging forward to issue a draft permit for the proposed relocation of General Iron’s operations which never should have gotten this far. While we appreciate the City's recognition that RMG has not been forthcoming about the nature, relationships and impacts of its recycling campus and proposed massive new addition, we continue to believe that the application is deeply flawed on a range of issues and demonstrates that the proposed relocation of General Iron's operations would endanger the health and safety of Southeast Side residents, including increasing the disparate burdens this community already bears. For these reasons, we repeat: DENY THE PERMIT.”

###