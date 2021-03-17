The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Identifying cells to better understand healthy and diseased behavior

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Neuroscientists, using existing tools such as graphical models, can better identify cells in the brain. The algorithm has major implications for developmental diseases like Alzheimer's since once scientists can understand the mechanism of a disease, they can find interventions. The algorithm greatly accelerates the speed of analyzing whole-brain data and supports crowdsourcing where the larger neuroscience community can test the algorithm and build atlases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317141716.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version