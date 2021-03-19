The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stroke risk higher than expected among COVID-19 patients

Analysis of data from the American Heart Association's COVID-19 CVD Registry of more than 20,000 U.S. adults hospitalized with COVID-19 through November 2020 found that, overall, COVID-19 patients had an increased risk of stroke compared with patients who had influenza or sepsis. COVID-19 patients with ischemic stroke were more likely to be older, male, Black race or have high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes or an irregular heartbeat.

