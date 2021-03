Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 15:19 Hits: 3

Dry weather is likely to persist in the U.S. in the coming months, with the possibility of water use cutbacks in California and the Southwest as more than half of the country experiences moderate to severe drought conditions, the National Oceanic...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544020-weather-service-warns-of-water-use-cutbacks-increased-fires-and-low