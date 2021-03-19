EPA Honors ENERGY STAR Manufacturing Plants in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 5

PHILDELPHIA (March 19, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency congratulates the manufacturing plants within the EPA Mid-Atlantic Region that earned ENERGY STAR certification for 2020. These plants were among 95 nationwide to be recognized for being among the most energy-efficient in the U.S.

“These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The transition to a clean energy economy is happening now, as partnerships like ENERGY STAR encourage companies to go the extra mile, bringing innovation, cost-savings and pollution reductions in return.”

Nationally, these plants are the most energy-efficient in their industry and have saved nearly $400 million on energy bills. That’s enough to support the annual wages of nearly 9,000 US manufacturing jobs.

The ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region for 2020 are:

Delaware:

AstraZeneca, Newark (pharmaceutical)

Maryland:

Northeast Foods Inc, Automatic Rolls, Baltimore (commercial bread and roll baking)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)

Virginia:

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Lynchburg Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Titan America LLC, Troutville (cement manufacturing)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Front Royal (cookie & cracker baking)

ENERGY STAR certified plants are reducing emissions. These plants are the most energy-efficient in their industries and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions

-- equivalent to emissions from the annual energy use of nearly 600,000 homes.

Please see the full list of 95 awardees nationwide: www.energystar.gov/industrial_plants/earn-recognition/plant-certification

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 230 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: https://www.energystar.gov/industrial_plants/earn-recognition/plant-certification.

For a list of all certified plants, see: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/reference/find-energy-star-certified-buildings-and-plants/registry-energy-star-certified-buildings . To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: https://www.energystar.gov/industrial_plants/ .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs, while achieving 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. For more background information about ENERGY STAR, see: https://www.energystar.gov/about/ and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.