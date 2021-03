Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 20:50 Hits: 1

The continuous improvement of imaging technology holds great promise in areas where visual detection is necessary, such as with cancer screening. Three-dimensional imaging in particular has become popular because it provides a more complete picture of the target object and its context.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316165014.htm