New clues about the architecture of X chromosomes

All female mammals, including humans, have two X chromosomes. Normal development requires one X chromosome to be inactivated. A balance of protein clusters called cohesins is needed to alter X chromosome shape and structure, a key step in inactivation. Better understanding of X chromosome inactivation could help scientists figure out how to reverse the process, potentially leading to cures for devastating genetic disorders.

