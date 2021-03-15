The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twisting, flexible crystals key to solar energy production

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers have revealed long-hidden molecular dynamics that provide desirable properties for solar energy and heat energy applications to an exciting class of materials called halide perovskites. A key contributor to how these materials create and transport electricity literally hinges on the way their atomic lattice twists and turns in a hinge-like fashion. The results will help materials scientists in their quest to tailor the chemical recipes of these materials for a wide range of applications in an environmentally friendly way.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210315141758.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version