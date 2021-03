Articles

Researchers have studied variations in the lotus-pattern tile ends used in the roof of the Ximing Temple, Xi'an, and found that they indicate that two separate production systems were involved in the manufacture of the tiles. Moreover, they found that the increasing degree of variation over time suggests a decentralization of the tile-production process in the Late Tang dynasty.

