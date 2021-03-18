The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Melting glaciers contribute to Alaska earthquakes

Glaciers in Southeast Alaska have been melting since the end of the Little Ice Age, many of which are in close proximity to strike-slip faults. When these glaciers melt, the land begins to rise, and the faults they'd previously sutured become unclamped. In this study, scientists determine this process has influenced the timing and location of earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0 or greater in the area during the past century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318170319.htm

