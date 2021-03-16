The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Research shows how mutations in SARS-CoV-2 allow the virus to dodge immune defenses

Category: Environment Hits: 4

In lab-dish experiments, the mutant virus escaped antibodies from the plasma of COVID-19 survivors as well as pharmaceutical-grade antibodies. Mutations arose in an immunocompromised patient with chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patient-derived virus harbored structural changes now seen cropping up independently in samples across the globe. Findings underscore the need for better genomic surveillance to keep track of emerging variants. Results highlight importance of therapies aimed at multiple targets on SARS-CoV-2 to minimize risk of resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316114245.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version