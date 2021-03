Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:07 Hits: 7

A Michigan judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder (R) in connection with the contamination of water in the city of Flint.Judge William Crawford of the 67th District Court denied Snyder's attorneys'&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/543854-court-denies-former-michigan-governors-attempt-to-dismiss-charges