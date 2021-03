Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:40 Hits: 6

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paused an impending update to flood insurance rates, aimed at making the country more prepared for risks of climate change, after objections from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/543880-fema-pauses-flood-insurance-rate-update-after-schumer-pushback