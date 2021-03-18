EPA Reboots Climate Change Website

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON (March 18, 2021) -- As part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to action on climate change and restoring science, EPA is taking the first step in a relaunch of its climate change website. For the first time in four years, EPA now has a webpage to guide the public to a range of information, including greenhouse gas emissions data, climate change impacts, scientific reports, and existing climate programs within EPA and across the federal government.

"Climate facts are back on EPA's website where they should be," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Considering the urgency of this crisis, it's critical that Americans have access to information and resources so that we can all play a role in protecting our environment, our health, and vulnerable communities. Trustworthy, science-based information is at the foundation of strong, achievable solutions."



Watch EPA Administrator Michael Regan's Climate Change Video Message.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made it clear that addressing climate change is a national priority. In the weeks and months to come, EPA will be adding new, updated information on climate change science, impacts, what EPA is doing and what you can do, providing a trustworthy, accurate public resource on climate change issues and solutions.

Climate change leads to rising seas, retreating snow and ice, and to changes in the frequency and intensity of heat waves, precipitation, and extreme weather events. These changes, occurring as a result of the buildup of greenhouse gases due to human activities, are changing the climate at a pace and in a way that threatens human health, society, and the natural environment. Children, the elderly, and the poor are among the most vulnerable to climate-related health effects.

Go to the Climate Change website.

Go to the Climate Change website in Spanish.

