Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 23:19 Hits: 6

A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general sued President Biden on Wednesday over his decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.The lawsuit from 21 states, led by Texas and Montana, argues that revoking the...

