Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

In a petition Wednesday, the Center for Biological Diversity called on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to take action against what it says are electric utilities’ use of customer money to bankroll anti-environmental lobbying...

