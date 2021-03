Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 19:36 Hits: 5

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is throwing its support behind a still-developing type of technology that seeks to capture carbon that’s released during activities such as burning fossil fuels to prevent it from going into the atmosphere. Sens...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/543687-bipartisan-lawmakers-back-carbon-capture-with-new-legislation