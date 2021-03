Articles

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

A new study shows that the more people read any kind of fiction the better their language skills are likely to be. Researchers found that people who enjoyed reading fiction for leisure and who identified as a reader scored higher on language tests, whereas those who read to access specific information scored more poorly on the same tests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316165011.htm