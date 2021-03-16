The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Catching electrons in action in an antiferromagnetic nanowire

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The electron is one of the fundamental particles in nature we read about in school. Its behavior holds clues to new ways to store digital data. A new study explores alternative materials to improve capacity and shrink the size of digital data storage technologies. Specifically, the team found that chromium-doped nanowires with a germanium core and silicon shell can be an antiferromagnetic semiconductor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316183648.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version