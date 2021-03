Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 20:47 Hits: 2

Twelve state attorneys general, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), on Tuesday filed a petition for review to eliminate a provision in Energy Department efficiency standards they say allows for inefficient residential furnaces...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/543490-state-attorneys-general-challenge-trump-era-rollback-of-energy