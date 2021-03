Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:26 Hits: 2

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule that aims to reduce smog pollution from 12 states that can cross state lines, it announced late Monday. The rule will require additional controls for nitrogen oxides, which can form...

