Book Review: Earth Squad: 50 People Who Are Saving the Planet

Written by Katy Farber

Young environmentalists and their parents, get ready to be seriously inspired to learn about climate change. A new children’s book titled, Earth Squad: 50 People Who Are Saving the Planet, written by Moms Clean Air Force writer Alexandra Zissu and illustrated by Nhung LE, just published. This is a bright new addition to the growing library of books about inspiring environmentalists is a stand out.

The first thing you notice when you hold this beautiful hardcover book is the bold, colorful cover full of diverse and inspirational leaders in the environmental movement. The cover looks like a cross between a graphic novel and a comic, which makes it extremely appealing to kids.

As a teacher who also writes about how climate change affects children’s health, I can see Earth Squad joining other essential reading materials about climate change. Upper elementary and middle school students will find the book accessible for informative writing, research, and passion-based projects. While teachers can create climate curriculum lesson plans around Earth Squad, and include in the book in classroom and school libraries.

The inspirational leaders of Earth Squad included are activists, scientists, politicians, chefs and food producers, artists and innovators, and journalists. Moms Clean Air Force members will recognize many friends of Moms Clean Air Force, such as: Vanessa Hauc, Gina McCarthy, Peggy Shepard, Alexandria Villaseñor and others, while also being introduced to new climate leaders.

Each profile in the Earth Squad anthology is stunningly illustrated. And the text about each person featured is accessible, concise, and inspiring, with key words in bold, which are defined for readers in the glossary in the back of the book. Below the biography section there’s a feature with more interesting information about the person’s life. And lastly, probably most importantly, is a section that describes how kids can take action inspired by these leaders. In short, it gives readers clear ways they can act in their own lives and communities. In the ACT sections of the book, readers are encouraged to speak truth to power like Greta Thunberg, and to skip eating fish like Lamya Essemlali, and to buy less stuff with Annie Leonard, as a few examples.

Not only will kids notice the different career paths these environmentalists take, they will also make the connection that a passion for the health of our families and the planet connects us all in an important mission.

Parents, teachers, students can all find practical tips to help save the planet and become a part of an Earth Squad movement!

