How hummingbirds hum

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

The hummingbird is named after its pleasant humming sound. But only now has it become clear how the wing generates this sound. Researchers observed hummingbirds using 12 high-speed cameras, 6 pressure plates and 2176 microphones. The soft and complex feathered wings generate sound in a fashion similar to how the simpler wings of insect do. These new insights could help make fans and drones quieter.

