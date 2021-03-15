An ancient Maya ambassador's bones show a life of privilege and hardship

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

An important Maya man buried nearly 1,300 years ago led a privileged yet difficult life. The man, a diplomat named Ajpach' Waal, suffered malnutrition or illness as a child, but as an adult he helped negotiate an alliance between two powerful dynasties that ultimately failed. The ensuing political instability left him in reduced economic circumstances, and he probably died in relative obscurity, according to new research.

