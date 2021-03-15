Tweens and TV: 50-year survey reveals the values kids learn from popular shows

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 22:06 Hits: 12

A new report assesses the values emphasized by television programs popular with tweens over each decade from 1967 to 2017, charting how 16 values have waxed and waned during those 50 years. How important is fame? Self-acceptance? Among the findings: Fame, after nearly 40 years of ranking near the bottom (it was 15th in 1967, 1987 and 1997), rose to the No. 1 value in 2007, then dropped to sixth in 2017.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210315180617.htm