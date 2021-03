Articles

Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

Researchers have analysed, at unprecedented breadth and depth, the evolutionary history of how a protein - which is essential for the fertility of male fruit flies and emerged from previously non-coding DNA became functional and took on a relatively stable structure.

