Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 15:02 Hits: 2

An analysis of historic and projected simulations from 19 global climate models shows that, because of climate change, the temperature in the Antarctic peninsula -- long a canary in the coal mine for the rest of the continent -- will increase by 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2044.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210315110229.htm