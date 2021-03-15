The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Largest supernova remnant ever discovered with X-rays

In the first all-sky survey by the eROSITA X-ray telescope onboard SRG, astronomers have identified a previously unknown supernova remnant, dubbed "Hoinga". The finding was confirmed in archival radio data and marks the first discovery of a joint Australian-eROSITA partnership established to explore our Galaxy using multiple wavelengths, from low-frequency radio waves to energetic X-rays. The Hoinga supernova remnant is very large and located far from the galactic plane - a surprising first finding - implying that the next years might bring many more discoveries.

