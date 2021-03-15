The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lab studies of emotion and well-being may be missing real-world anxiety

Psychologists have been studying emotional health and well-being for decades, often having people engage in contrived laboratory experiments and respond to self-report questionnaires to understand their emotional experiences and the strategies they use to manage stress. But those hundreds of studies may have missed a pretty big complicating factor - baseline anxiety levels of the subjects -- argues a new study.

