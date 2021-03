Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 17:21 Hits: 4

Using NASA satellite images and machine learning, researchers have mapped changes in the landscape of northwestern Belize over a span of four decades, finding significant losses of forest and wetlands, but also successful regrowth of forest in established conservation zones that protect surviving structures of the ancient Maya.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210315132125.htm