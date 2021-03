Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will seek public comment on whether to require companies to make more extensive disclosures to investors about climate-related risks, acting Chairwoman Allison Herren Lee said Monday.In remarks at...

