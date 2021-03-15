WaterSense Challenges Homeowners: Take 10 Minutes to Find and Fix a Leak this Week

Category: Environment Hits: 4
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WaterSense program and its partners are encouraging all Americans to participate in the 13th annual Fix a Leak Week, March 15 through 22, by taking 10 minutes to find and fix water leaks. Fixing household leaks conserves water to help preserve our vital water resources while saving households nearly 10 percent on water and sewer bills.
“The benefits of Fix a Leak Week are simple—with very little time and investment, Americans can save money on home utility bills while supporting local water resources,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox.
Water leaks can cause the average American home to waste more than 10,000 gallons of water annually, or the amount of water needed to wash 270 loads of laundry. Below are some clues that can help you detect and fix leaks throughout your home:
Since 2006, the WaterSense program has helped to protect the nation's water supply by offering Americans simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.
WaterSense is both a label to help consumers identify water-efficient products and a resource to help consumers and businesses save water. The program has more than 2,000 partners, including water utilities, local government, manufacturers, retailers, and builders working to identify and promote water-saving solutions. EPA recently released two program updates– a major upgrade for the WaterSense labeled homes program and a final specification for smart soil moisture sensor-based irrigation technology.
For more information about WaterSense and Fix a Leak Week, visit https://www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week[1].
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/watersense-challenges-homeowners-take-10-minutes-find-and-fix-leak-week