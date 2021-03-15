WaterSense Challenges Homeowners: Take 10 Minutes to Find and Fix a Leak this Week

News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

Since 2006, WaterSense has helped save 4.4 trillion gallons of water, 523 billion kilowatt hours of energy, and $87 billion in consumer water and energy bills

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WaterSense program and its partners are encouraging all Americans to participate in the 13th annual Fix a Leak Week, March 15 through 22, by taking 10 minutes to find and fix water leaks. Fixing household leaks conserves water to help preserve our vital water resources while saving households nearly 10 percent on water and sewer bills.

“The benefits of Fix a Leak Week are simple—with very little time and investment, Americans can save money on home utility bills while supporting local water resources,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox.

Water leaks can cause the average American home to waste more than 10,000 gallons of water annually, or the amount of water needed to wash 270 loads of laundry. Below are some clues that can help you detect and fix leaks throughout your home:



Check your utility bill. During the winter, if a family of four is using more than 12,000 gallons of water per month, it could be an indication of a leak.

Read your water meter. Check your water meter—often near the curb in front of your home or in the basement—during a period when no water is being used. If the reading is not the same after two hours, you could have a leaky bathroom fixture or hose.

Take a 10-minute toilet test. Put a few drops of food coloring into the tank at the back of your toilet and let it sit for 10 minutes. If color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak and should consider replacing your toilet flapper. Make sure to flush after to avoid staining.

Replace leaky fixtures with WaterSense labeled products. Dripping faucets and leaky showerheads can often be fixed with a wrench or pipe tape, but if a fixture needs replacing, homeowners can look for the WaterSense label when selecting faucets, toilets, or showerheads. Products that have earned the WaterSense label are independently certified to use less water and perform as well or better than standard models.



Since 2006, the WaterSense program has helped to protect the nation's water supply by offering Americans simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

WaterSense is both a label to help consumers identify water-efficient products and a resource to help consumers and businesses save water. The program has more than 2,000 partners, including water utilities, local government, manufacturers, retailers, and builders working to identify and promote water-saving solutions. EPA recently released two program updates– a major upgrade for the WaterSense labeled homes program and a final specification for smart soil moisture sensor-based irrigation technology.

For more information about WaterSense and Fix a Leak Week, visit https://www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week .