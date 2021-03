Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Four Republican senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska), have signaled they could vote with Democrats to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), President Biden's pick to lead the Interior Department. ...

