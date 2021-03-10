The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Congratulations, EPA Administrator Michael Regan

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Congratulations, EPA Administrator Michael ReganMoms Clean Air Force staff and kids celebrate the new EPA on February 11, 2021. Photo: Sasha Tenenbaum.

Today, the Senate voted to confirm Michael Regan as EPA Administrator, and we are thrilled! You will be hearing from us often about the work we hope to do with Administrator Regan’s EPA to protect the health and well-being of our families.

Regan must return the agency to its vital mission of protecting human health and the environment. We are certain that he will be a crucial part of President Biden’s “whole-of-government” approach to tackling climate change by working across different agencies and the White House.

Regan has also expressed a firm commitment to pursuing environmental justice for communities that have been sacrificed to polluted air, calling it an issue “near and dear” to his heart.

We are with you, Administrator Regan. We too are working toward Justice in Every Breath. We look forward to building on this commitment.

Moms Clean Air Force will deliver a card to the EPA to welcome Administrator Regan to his new role.

ADD YOUR NAME: WELCOME TO THE EPA, ADMINISTRATOR REGAN!

