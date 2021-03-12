EPA, Kansas, Missouri Announce Change in Fuel Requirements for Suppliers in KC Metro Region

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

Successful reduction of ozone levels allows E15 sales year-round

(Lenexa, Kan., March 12, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the approval of the removal of the low Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) gasoline requirements in the Kansas City metro area, which allows for E15 fuel to be sold in the area year-round. Both the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) worked with EPA in removing these requirements.

Low RVP fuel was required by state regulation as part of a federally approved plan in Kansas City to help reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions that produce ozone. Sources of VOCs include emissions from gasoline and motor vehicles. This metro area’s low RVP requirement is no longer needed with stricter national vehicle fuel and vehicle requirements. The removal of the requirement affects sales in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas; and, Jackson, Clay, and Platte counties in Missouri.

“The continued work by the state agencies to reduce ozone and improve air quality for the Kansas City region makes this possible,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Ed Chu. “EPA celebrates their accomplishments and is committed to continue working closely with both state agencies on air quality and other environmental issues to protect human health in Kansas City and throughout the region.”

National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone, or ozone pollution, set a standard limiting the amount of ozone (O 3 ) to be present in outdoor air. Limiting ozone pollution in the air protects human health and the environment. When those levels are exceeded, states are required to submit State Implementation Plans (SIPs) showing how they plan to reduce the levels to protect human health. The low RVP fuel requirement was one of the historic methods Kansas and Missouri used in their plans to help reduce ozone levels.

“KDHE wants to thank all the agricultural entities that worked with us to make this change for the Kansas City area possible,” said KDHE Deputy Secretary of Environment Leo Henning. “We also wish to thank EPA and Missouri DNR for their hard work and cooperation to get this change completed.”

"We are pleased that Kansas City's air quality improvements are being recognized in updated fuel regulations at the gas pump,” said MDNR Director Carol Comer. “Kansas City citizens, businesses and stakeholders are no longer burdened with an outdated fuel requirement. Remember, though, gasoline vapors do still have an impact on air quality. Stop at the Click!"

The accomplishment represents the culmination of collaborative efforts of EPA and state agencies to provide healthy air quality in the area.

“This announcement is a big step for the Kansas City metro area and a continuation of the hard work that they have done to improve air quality and address environmental issues,” said CEO of Growth Energy Emily Skor. “Allowing the year-round sale of E15 will help strengthen these clean energy efforts and give more Kansas Citians access to cleaner, more affordable fuel options. Ethanol’s environmental benefits are tangible and will help continue Kansas City’s efforts to protect human health and contribute to our country’s overall efforts to decarbonize the transportation system.”

The removal of low RVP fuel is supported by both the biofuels and agriculture communities in both states. It will allow the sale of E15 fuel year-round, supporting the regional renewable ethanol industry and local farmers.

“We thank our industry partners as well as KDHE and EPA for removing this regulation and paving the way for year-round E15 sales in the KC metro area. E15 is a cleaner burning, more cost-effective fuel that’s good for the environment and farmers, and adds fuel choice and savings for consumers,” said Kansas Corn Growers Association President Brent Rogers.

The States regulated the vapor pressure of gasoline sold at Kansas City Metro retail stations during the summer ozone season (June 1 to September 15) to reduce evaporative emissions from gasoline that contribute to ground-level ozone and diminish the effects of ozone-related health problems. The Kansas City area has attained all ozone standards since 2005.

“We are thrilled EPA has approved removing low RVP requirements in the Kansas City metro area,” said Chairman of Renew Kansas Biofuels Association Bill Pracht. “This will allow for cleaner, cheaper, Kansas-grown fuel to be purchased year-round in Kansas City, which is great news for the metro’s air quality, consumers and the Midwest’s agriculture economy as a whole.”

“This is great news for drivers in Kansas City,” said Missouri Corn Growers Association President Jay Fischer. “We appreciate the efforts of EPA, our partners, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in providing sound research to open the door for E15 in the Kansas City area. This decision allows drivers to fill up with a safe, cost-effective, higher octane, renewable fuel while helping improve air quality in the region.”

“The EPA’s announcement is welcome news for Missouri motorists. E15 will drive fuel savings and help Kansas City residents breathe easier,” says Missouri Renewable Fuels Association President Steve Murphy. “Biofuels, including E15, are the fastest, most cost-effective way to reduce air pollution for many cities, and we applaud EPA for providing this opportunity to drivers in the Kansas City area.”

Background

In 1971, the Kansas City area was determined by EPA to be a non-attainment area for ozone under the Clean Air Act (CAA). As a result, both Kansas and Missouri SIPs were approved by EPA to assist the city in attaining the NAAQS for ozone.

The federal CAA requires states to develop and maintain a SIP that provides the state's air pollution control strategy for meeting NAAQS requirements. Both Kansas and Missouri continue to implement the rest of their SIPs today for Kansas City.

E15 is gasoline containing 15% ethanol. It is also marketed as Unleaded 88.

