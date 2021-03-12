Cancer cells may evade chemotherapy by going dormant

Category: Environment Hits: 1Cancer cells can dodge chemotherapy by entering a state that bears similarity to certain kinds of senescence, a type of 'active hibernation' that enables them to weather the stress induced by aggressive treatments aimed at destroying them, according to a new study. These findings have implications for developing new drug combinations that could block senescence and make chemotherapy more effective.
