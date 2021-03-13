The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New tool to dissect 'undruggable' proteins through the sugars they depend on

Researchers have developed a new tool to study 'undruggable' proteins through the sugars they depend on. Almost 85 percent of proteins, including those associated with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, inflammation, and certain cancers, are beyond the reach of current drugs. Now, with a new pencil/eraser tool, researchers can start to study how sugar molecules affect these proteins, insights that could lead to new treatments for the 'undruggable.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210313151931.htm

