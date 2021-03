Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 13:47 Hits: 2

Scientists have determined the structure of protein 'fibrils' linked to Lou Gehrig's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders -- findings that provide clues to how toxic proteins clump and spread between nerve cells in the brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210312084731.htm