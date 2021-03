Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:13 Hits: 2

Perovskite semiconductors are considered promising materials for solar cells of the next generation. Suitability of a semiconductor for photovoltaics is reflected among others by the so-called photoluminescence quantum efficiency. Researchers have now developed a model, by means of which photoluminescence quantum efficiency of perovskite films can be determined exactly for the first time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210312121319.htm