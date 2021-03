Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:34 Hits: 1

Artificial intelligence is part of our modern life. A crucial question for practical applications is how fast such intelligent machines can learn. An experiment has answered this question, showing that quantum technology enables a speed-up in the learning process. The physicists have achieved this result by using a quantum processor for single photons as a robot.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210311123432.htm