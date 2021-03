Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:20 Hits: 1

These findings clearly demonstrate how the cooperative areas of the brain responsible for reading skill are also at work during apparently unrelated activities, such as multiplication, suggest that reading, writing and arithmetic, the foundational skills informally identified as the three Rs, might actually overlap in ways not previously imagined, let alone experimentally validated.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210311142044.htm